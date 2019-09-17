The Trump administration said Iran was most likely behind the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities Sunday, citing intelligence assessments and satellite photographs showing what officials said was evidence of Iranian involvement.

Trump administration officials said that the attacks might have involved a combination of drones and cruise missiles and that they did not originate from Yemen, where the Iranian-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility. Iran has denied any involvement.

The publicly available evidence is consistent with a few aspects of the White House claims. But US officials have offered no evidence beyond the satellite photos, which analysts said were insufficient

The attack's complexity exceeds past Houthi capabilities

Where the strikes originated remains unclear

The precision of the strikes is consistent with guided missiles