A young mother died after getting her neck wedged in the window of her car, which was then closed by her toddler.

Yulia Sharkom was celebrating her 21st birthday with friends when she tried to pull her 2-year-old daughter from the vehicle through the half-open front seat window in Staroe Selo, Belarus, on August 31.

At this moment, the child pressed the automatic switch closing it - which garroted her mother, say reports citing law enforcement.

Her husband Artur found the mother-of-two soon after the freak accident, breaking the window to pull her "lifeless body" from the car

The distraught man called emergency services and she was rushed to hospital.

She never regained consciousness and died eight days after the tragic accident having suffered asphyxia leading to brain damage.

"Her brain suffered irreversibly due to clamped arteries," said a local report.

Dmitry Ivanyuk, of the Belarus Investigative Committee, said: "The young woman was with her family at a friend's house in the village of Staroe Selo.

"On 31 August around 4.30pm her husband found her unconscious, with her neck jammed by the window of the front left door of their family car."

The mother was taken to Brest regional hospital "in a grave condition with signs of mechanical asphyxia and traumas", he said.

The investigative committee is examining the circumstances of the young woman's death.

The car was reported to be a BMW E34.

The couple had two children, Margarita, 4, and Arianna, 2.