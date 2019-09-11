A convicted notorious murderer named "Mr Stinky" has pleaded guilty to a series of terrifying rapes across Melbourne.

In court yesterday, Raymond Edmunds pleaded guilty to 10 charges in relation to 9 attacks committed during the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1971 Edmunds raped a woman at Donvale, two at Edithvale and Wheelers Hill in 1977 and raped and indecently assaulted a woman at Clayton in 1984.

He also admitted falsely imprisoning a woman at Greensborough in 1973, indecently assaulting two women at Wheelers Hill in 1976 and 1977, and assaulting two women at Donvale in 1972 and Wheelers Hill in 1977.

Edmunds told the court he would enter the homes of his victims at night and threaten them with a knife if they didn't do what he wanted.

In one chilling account, Edmunds admitted at times he'd wear a face mask with eye and mouth holes cut out and attacked his victims as their children slept in the room next door.

In another horrifying admission, Edmunds said in 1977 he had watched his victim for two weeks and knew her children were in their rooms before entering the house and raping the 31-year-old.

He told her he just wanted to "make love" to her. But during the attack, the victim's daughter woke and heard the whole incident.

"She told [her mother] she had tried to make herself as flat as she could so the accused couldn't find her," prosecutor Russ Hammill told the court.

He was 'never to be released' for two murders. Photo / Herald Sun

The attack had taken a toll on her daughter who suffered anxiety and psychological issues years later.

"Even after she was married she always had to have someone with her and was never alone," the victim wrote in a statement read to court.

Edmunds' lawyer admitted the attacks would have been terrifying for all victims and family members.

"Every one of them would be a terrifying experience for the victims and those who were in the house that were aware of it at the time, and traumatic to their loved ones," he said.

Edmunds said he doesn't have a reason as to why it has taken him years to confess but says he thought it was time to close the chapter so his victims could one day move forward.

Edmunds was sentenced to life in prison, "never to be released", in 1986 for the murder of teenagers Abina Madill and Garry Heywood near Shepparton two decades earlier.

He is also serving sentences for a series of other rape and attempted rapes between the 1960s and 1980s.

He was given the name Mr Stinky because of the repulsive body odour he had, according to his victims.

Edmunds will be sentenced for his latest charges on September 26.