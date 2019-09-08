A heritage-listed site in Queensland has been destroyed by catastrophic bushfires, with officials warning the flames will remain a threat for days.

A bushfire which has destroyed a Gold Coast hinterland "precious resource" will remain a threat to property for days.

The heritage-listed Binna Burra Lodge, built in 1933, in Lamington National Park has been "fully destroyed", Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said on Sunday. Footage shows the lodge's structures blackened, flattened and mangled, with difficult terrain and narrow roads making it impossible for firefighters to save.

A vicious bushfire has torn through Binna Burra, destroying the heritage listed lodge, built in 1933. Photo / ABC

One of the 51 bushfires that are tearing through Queensland is on a "catastrophic" path of destruction through the state.

More than 100 fires were continuing to burn in rural New South Wales and Queensland, with residents revealing homes have been destroyed in just a matter of minutes.

More than 20 homes have been lost in Queensland since Friday and it is unlikely many residents will be able to return home until later in the week.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Kevin Walsh said the blazes that destroyed those homes were ferocious fires in the worst conditions he'd ever seen.

"Firefighters stood side by side battling wind gusts of up to 90km/h," he said. "I've never seen anything as bad as that."

NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed to news.com.au there were 65 bush fires still burning today, 29 of which are not yet contained.

While a spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there are currently 51 fires burning in the state, with one raging so furiously it will not be "under control before Monday".

QLD

On the Gold Coast hinterland, a vicious bushfire has torn through Binna Burra, destroying a heritage listed building and tearing through surrounding Lamington National Park as firefighters were unable to get close enough to douse the flames.

Binna Burra Lodge, which was built in the 1930s, is in an extremely remote location and has suffered extensive damage in the brutal blaze.

Aerial footage of the area shows the treasured accommodation and camp site completely blackened, with the structure appearing to be collapsing.

"This fire has continued to show a mind of its own and early this morning it crept into the Binna Burra resort and there has been significant structural loss," Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen told the Brisbane Times.

Binna Burra Lodge chairman Steven Noakes fought back tears as he described the damage, the ABC reports.

"It's a dark day in the 86-year history of Binna Burra. Fires have destroyed much of the heritage building facilities and some of our more contemporary buildings also," he said.

While the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined, he added the team had "much soul-searching to do" as they were not yet out of the danger zone.

The area was evacuated on Friday after firefighters braced for "catastrophic" bushfire conditions, according to The Courier Mail.

Binna Burra Lodge chairman Steven Noakes fought back tears describing the damage to the much-loved building. Photo / Binna Burra Lodge

Further inland, Stanthorpe and surrounding suburb Applethorpe both still remain a big concern for the QFES, Superintendent James Haig told news.com.au, adding advice to locals in the area was "prepare to leave" with a warning "conditions could get worse".

"We have 110 trucks on the ground and aircrafts out too with conditions set to fluctuate throughout the day," Mr Haig said.

"There's a very high fire danger across much of the state which is very challenging for crews."

Exclusion zones have been put in place in the area due to dangerous conditions after trees and powerlines have fallen in the chaos.

Heightened fire activity means exclusion zones may be in place at various locations (like the one pictured for the Stanthorpe/Applethorpe area). These are in place due to active fires, power lines down & fallen trees. Stay away from these areas until they have been made safe. pic.twitter.com/ycbhwQZj03 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) September 8, 2019

Stanthorpe is bracing for windy conditions overnight before gusts from the late morning, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"We will not have this fire under control before Monday," QFES assistant commissioner Megan Stiffler told a community meeting in Stanthorpe, 9 News reported.

"We have days ahead of us and lots of hard work through the night to secure all edges of this fire."

One resident in Stanthorpe shared the moment her home was engulfed by an "errie pink glow" with The Couirer Mail, explaining she grabbed her nine-year-old daughter and fled for their lives.

"She (Isabella) spotted it out the window and said 'Mum, why is it pink?'" Lana Estreich said.

"I didn't even know there was a fire there until we started getting these messages from the fire service. And then I thought 'who's pulling my frigging leg'."

The dangerous fire continues to travel in a north, north easterly direction towards Applethorpe where it is expected to impact properties on Ellwood Road, Kelly Road and Allen Lane, Applethorpe and could have a significant impact on the community.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Stanthorpe (including Applethorpe) bushfire as at 7am Sun 8 Sept: https://t.co/2RB97VuMZR — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) September 7, 2019

Currently 20 homes have been lost in the bushfires, ABC News reported. This is up from the toll of 15 on Saturday which was confirmed by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

So far no lives have been lost in the brutal fires, but one man in his 20s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday in a stable condition after collapsing while fighting a fire at a private residence in Clagiraba.

QFES Minister Craig Crawford pleaded with people to remain alert and heed their warnings.

"If you receive a message to leave or to prepare to leave, we ask that you follow that without question," he said.

"If you have an emergency service worker or volunteer door knock on your house and ask you to do something, please follow the request.

"It is for a very, very good reason."

The northern east coast of Australia continues to battle over 135 bush fires this morning. Photo / Supplied

The fires come amid a brutal drought in the area, with Stanthorpe predicted to run out of water by Christmas.

NSW

NSW Rural Fire Service are currently concerned about two major fires in the state, Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told news.com.au this morning; the blaze in Bees Nest, near Armidale LGA and one on Long Gully Road, Drake near Tenterfield.

"The Armidale area is a huge area, it is more than 100km wide and is still burning actively, so it's a major concern for us," Rob said.

In the Drake area, two communities the RFS are worried about are Ewingar and Tilbaroo, both of which are struggling in the dry conditions with winds expected to pick up and worsen conditions.

At 7am Sunday (8 September), there's 59 bush fires still burning across NSW. 16 are not yet contained. Two fires remain at Watch And Act - the Bees Nest fire (Armidale LGA) and Long Gully Road, Drake (Tenterfield LGA). Very high fire danger for much of north coast today. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/gSiV9CseeI — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 7, 2019

Mr Rogers explained the dry land from the state's drought and the low humidity have made the conditions a "recipe for disaster".

"We're holding out for some spring rain, but it's not looking good at all," he said.

He confirmed there are over 400 firefighters on the ground and 30 aircraft battling the blazes, stating one home had been completely destroyed in the bush fires with another four affected. However more were expected to be added to that count.

WATCH AND ACT - Long Gully Road fire (Tenterfield LGA). Firefighters have kept the fire to the western side of the Clarence River but another challenging day is ahead with strong winds forecast. The fire has now burnt more than 20,000 hectares. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/2kUk9BSkXV — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 7, 2019

Tenterfield local Neville Smith's hands, arm, legs, back, face and airways were burned on Friday while he and a colleague fought a fire at Mount Mackenzie Road, which had burned more than 3500 hectares south of the Tenterfield township by Saturday evening.

The 66-year-old was stabilised at the local hospital, intubated and then flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital, where he remains in a critical-but-stable condition.

Neville Smith, 66, was burned on the face and head fighting the Tenterfield bushfire. Photo / Supplied

On social media, residents across the states have been waking up to smoky sunrises, sharing photos of the red and orange landscapes.

Very smoky and dusty sunrise this morning. #bushfires

Happy Sunday Funday everyone ! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/WnyjIq0PyP — MillyCat 🇦🇺🌞 (@millyfromoz) September 7, 2019

Bushfire sky last evening at Brunswick Heads with no fancy filters. Just smoke and haze - and Mt Chincogan. #bushfires (📷: Steve King) pic.twitter.com/iOzOXovJLx — Jen King (@JustJenKing) September 7, 2019

Many are expressing fears for summer, if weather conditions were already this bad so early into spring.

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be a descent into hell," one person wrote on Twitter.

While another said: "And it's only just started."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU'RE IN AN AFFECTED AREA

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.