Rising to speak before a half-empty House of Commons on Wednesday, Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, choked up, fighting back tears.

Soames, 71, has served in Parliament for 37 years and is a popular figure, known to have a lively sense of humour. But he now was announcing his decision to retire from politics, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson had expelled him from the Conservative Party. He had joined a group of 21 Tory rebels who defied Johnson on Tuesday night by voting against legislation that would pave the way toward blocking a no-deal Brexit.

"I'm

