Police have labelled an active shooter who went on a killing spree in Texas an "animal" following his deadly attack which killed at least five people and injured another 21 in the United States.

The rampage started with the shooting of a Texas State Trooper during a traffic stop in Odessa, Texas, according to police.

The man, who has now been identified as a white male in his 30s, then began "shooting at random people" shortly after 4pm local time, reports News.com.au.

One of the victims has been identified as a 17-month-old baby who was reportedly shot in the face.

A busboy who was working at a restaurant in Odessa reportedly heard gunshots about 4.30pm local time, according to the New York Times.

He and his co-workers later went outside and saw a number of cars with bullet holes, and came across a baby in a car seat who had been shot in the shoulder.

A Home Depot store was also reportedly targeted as authorities urged residents to stay in their homes.

It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects. Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, 31 August 2019

It was earlier believed two shooters were driving together before reportedly hijacking two vehicles.

Police later clarified there was a single active shooter who hijacked a USPS mail truck, killing its driver, before hijacking another vehicle.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

The incident began at about 3.17pm local time, when a Department of Public Safety officer attempted to pull over a driver in a gold Honda according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

When the vehicle stopped, the occupant then shot the officer.

The driver in the Honda then continued westbound, through Odessa to 42nd Street, where "there were multiple victims" according to Police Chief Gerke.

Following this the suspect is believed to have hijacked a mail truck after abandoning his Honda. More people are believed to have been shot following this.

Officers seen in a lockdown area in the Permian Basin in Odessa. Photo / Twitter

The suspect then began driving east, where he was confronted by officers outside the Cinergy movie theatre.

He exchanged fire with officers before fatally shot, according to Police Chief Gerke.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said that not all of those injured were shot by the gunman, according to CNN.

He said the gunman was shot down outside the Cinergy movie theatre in Midland.

"I do not know anything about the person or the motive," Mr Morales said.

"He was pulled over (for a traffic stop) and shot a police officer, and then fled the shooting … We are hoping there was just one shooter, and we have contained him."

US President Donald Trump has been advised of the situation and the White House is actively monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

The Texan Attorney-General released a statement responding to the incident on Twitter, calling the mass shooting a "evil attack".

Midland and Odessa were placed in lockdown by police as they searched the areas, spaced about 32km apart.

All staff from the Odessa Hospital have been called in to deal with the developing situation, according to reports from CBS8.

The Medical Centre Hospital in Odessa has currently taken in 14 shooting victims. None of the patients conditions or their ages have been provided, according to CNN. The hospital has provided a family staging area, and grief counsellors and social workers are on hand to support those in need, according to hospital CEO Russell Tippin.

Midland and Odessa remain in lockdown, with police advising the areas have not been secured.

The shooting follows weeks after a the shocking El Paso shooting, which was the most deadly mass shooting in Texas' state history.

On August 3, a gunman, 21, opened fire inside a Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring 24.