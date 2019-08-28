A 19-year-old British woman has been rescued after 10 years in captivity at home, as her parents were arrested for neglect.

An inquiry has been launched into how authorities failed to act on the disturbing case where the woman fell off the radar for education, health and social services.

She had been trapped in the home in Tenterden, Kent, since she was 9 and was said to have been in a distressed state when she finally emerged.

A source told The Sun: "She is receiving physical and psychiatric help. But there are a lot of questions being asked over how it could have happened."

The young woman was reportedly taken out of school at 9 to be homeschooled by her parents.

The source said: "It is hard to comprehend how it could happen. The girl had apparently not been seen by a GP or dentist in all that time."

A police spokesman said: "Kent Police were called at 2.34pm on Thursday, August 22 with reports of concern for the welfare of a 19-year-old individual at an address in Tenterden."

"Officers attended and two people from Tenterden were arrested on suspicion of neglect and later released on bail."

"Kent Police and a number of partner agencies are investigating."