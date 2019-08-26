A mother who has spent 20 months fighting for her life after an arson attack killed her four children has died.

Michelle Pearson suffered horrific injuries in a fire in December 2017, and had to be told in hospital her four children had died.

Michelle's house was set on fire when petrol bombs were thrown into their home in Walkden, Greater Manchester.

It took the lives of daughter Demi, 15, son Brandon, 8, and younger daughters Lacie, 7, and Lia, 3, as they slept.

The mother's injuries were so bad she suffered burns to more than 75 per cent of her body and the trauma took a toll on her mental ability, spending six weeks forgetting her children had died.

To add to Michelle's woes, her injuries were so severe she couldn't attend her children's funerals.

Michelle Pearson was seriously injured in the fire at her Salford home. Photo / Facebook

Michelle paid tribute them from her hospital bed as they were buried in September 2018.

She said: "First of all, I'd like to thank all the firefighters for what they have done.

"Second, I would like to thank the community for all their generous donations. And last I would like to thank everybody for coming tonight."

Zak Bolland was found guilty of murdering the four children and of the attempted murders of others inside the house.

David Worrall was found guilty of the four murders of the children and of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the three survivors.

The court heard that the men were fuelled by drink and drugs as they filled two glass bottles with £1.50 of petrol bought from a local garage before the attack.

They hurled their petrol bombs into the house at 5am on December 11, 2017.

But despite making progress over the past 20 months, Michelle suddenly deteriorated and passed away.

Her mother Sandra Lever said: "Sadly last night, after a hard 20 months of fighting, our beautiful Michelle gained her wings and went to join her babies."