As the Amazon burned and the world faced an ecological disaster, President Emmanuel Macron of France bluntly criticized Brazil's leader this week and threatened to kill a major trade deal between Europe and Brazil.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, posted a Tweet only Friday evening, saying that the United States was ready to help contain the fires, but adding that "future trade prospects" between the United States and Brazil "are very exciting."

The contrast highlighted the gap in leadership on issues affecting the global climate. As the Trump administration denies established climate science and has abandoned an international

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.