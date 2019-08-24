A mother is suspected of having killed her two adult children, then taking her own life, just days after gushing over them on social media.

The bodies of Marsha Edwards, 58, her daughter Erin, 20, and her son Christopher, 24, were found on Wednesday, inside a house just northwest of Atlanta, Georgia.

The mother's injuries, according to police, appeared to be self-inflicted.

Just a few days earlier, Edwards praised her children on social media, and shared happy photos of them on holiday.

"Dinner with my Erin in Italy," she posted alongside a photo of herself and her daughter.



A post on Wednesday, the day their bodies were found, shows a photo of the mother, which she captioned: "I've had the best summer, first with Chis [sic] in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children."

Police are investigating and haven't released a potential motive.

