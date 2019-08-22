Six senior citizens have been arrested in Connecticut, US, after they were allegedly caught having sex in a woodland.

Police caught the amorous seniors last week during a crackdown on public hookups in the area.

John Linartz (left) and and Daniel Dobbins (right) are two of the six who have been arrested. They have additionally been charged with public indecency. Photo / Supplied

Daniel Dobbins, 67; Otto D Williams, 62; Charles L Ardito, 75; John Linartz, 62; Richard Butler, 82; and his wife Joye Butler, 85, were caught getting hot and heavy by police.

The six people were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

Dobbins and Linartz were also charged with public indecency.

Charles L. Ardito and Otto Williams were allegedly busted during the woodland romp. Photographs of Richard Butler, 82 and his wife Joyce Butler, 85, were not available. Photo / Supplied

Authorities were in the area responding to reports of "lewd and sexual activity".

The area, Grace Richardson Conservation, is reportedly a popular spot for public sex.

The six seniors have been released and will appear in court at a later date.