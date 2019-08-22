Six senior citizens have been arrested in Connecticut, US, after they were allegedly caught having sex in a woodland.
Police caught the amorous seniors last week during a crackdown on public hookups in the area.
Daniel Dobbins, 67; Otto D Williams, 62; Charles L Ardito, 75; John Linartz, 62; Richard Butler, 82; and his wife Joye Butler, 85, were caught getting hot and heavy by police.
The six people were arrested and charged with breach of peace.
Dobbins and Linartz were also charged with public indecency.
Authorities were in the area responding to reports of "lewd and sexual activity".
The area, Grace Richardson Conservation, is reportedly a popular spot for public sex.
The six seniors have been released and will appear in court at a later date.