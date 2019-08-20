No date has yet been set, and much of the country is seemingly on vacation, but this week unofficial campaigning for Britain's next general election was well underway.

In a speech, the opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, promised to do "everything necessary" to stop Britain's exit from the European Union without an agreement. Corbyn also derided what he called Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "fake populism" and described him as Britain's version of President Donald Trump.

That comparison has been made by the president himself, but it is a mixed blessing in a country where Trump is deeply disliked by many voters.

