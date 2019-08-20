Two teenage murder suspects wanted over an alleged highway killing rampage reportedly filmed their own "last will and testament" before taking their own lives.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 19, recorded a video version of their final will on their mobile phones, according to a report from the Toronto Star, before taking their own lives in dense woodlands in northern Manitoba on August 7.

According to reports, about 30 seconds of the video has been shown to family members of the deceased teen fugitives, news.com.au reports.

In this July 23 photo, security camera images of fugitives Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during a news conference. Photo / AP

In the video, the teenagers said goodbye to their families, and described what they'd like done with their remains, according to a family member who was interviewed by the Toronto Star.

Advertisement

Royal Canadian Mounted Police are in possession of the video, which could hold clues as to how the teens, former employees of Walmart, suddenly became alleged murderers fleeing police.

The teens are suspected of being involved in the deaths of three people, who police believe they killed within four days of one another.

While on the run, McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged with the second degree murder of university professor Leonard Dyck, 64, and named prime suspects in the killings of Australian backpacker Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24.

Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were killed. Photo / AP

Fowler, from Sydney, and Deese, from North Carolina in the US, were found shot on July 15, after their campervan broke down on the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs.

Four days later, Dyck's body was discovered just 500m away, on Highway 37, south of the Stikine River Bridge.

A burned out car, a Dodge, believed to belong to the teen runaways was discovered, but the pair were nowhere to be found.

The police had initially failed to link the crimes and had treated the teens as missing persons.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Julie Courchaine speaks to media. Photo / AP

Police linked the crimes on July 23, charging Schmegelsky and McLeod with the murders of Deese and Fowler.

Advertisement

The teenagers are believed to have driven Dyck's car, a Toyota RAV4 3000km east to Gillam, leading police on a manhunt that attracted worldwide attention.

The teens' bodies were discovered by officers on August 7.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202