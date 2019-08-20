The rules of a highly unequal society extend even to the highways, where have-nots are far more likely to be killed than haves.

Warning: This article contains graphic images

The Thai woman was riding on a motorcycle on her way to work when a pickup truck sideswiped her on a rural stretch of asphalt in northeastern Thailand. The truck's driver was an off-duty police officer. He was drunk.

Orathai Chanhom, the motorcyclist, was catapulted off her bike and killed almost instantly in the crash.

The officer who struck her still has his police job. His driver's license was not taken

Inequality in life, and death

Weak enforcement, compounded by corruption

A "sabai sabai" mindset

Shifting the blame

The high human cost