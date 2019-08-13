A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports multiple people have been stabbed.

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

Police operation King & Clarence St, Sydney CBD. Please avoid the area. More to come... — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) August 13, 2019

An uber driver who was on King Street near the Grace Hotel told 2GB Radio that he saw the terrifying incident unfold.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."

Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.

More to come.