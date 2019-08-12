Sweden was long seen as a progressive utopia. Then came waves of immigrants — and the forces of populism at home and abroad.

Johnny Castillo, a Peruvian-born neighbourhood watchman in this district of Stockholm, still puzzles over the strange events that two years ago turned the central square of this predominantly immigrant community into a symbol of multiculturalism run amok.

First came a now-infamous comment by President Donald Trump, suggesting that Sweden's history of welcoming refugees was at the root of a violent attack in Rinkeby the previous evening, even though nothing had actually happened.

"You look at what's happening

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From margins to mainstream

A right-wing echo chamber

Links abroad

The "Village of the World"

Building a coalition