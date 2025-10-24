Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Signs of deadly bird flu strain in seals on Australian sub-Antarctic Heard Island

Blake Antrobus
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Scientists have raised an alarm about the possibility of the H5 avian influenza (bird flu) strain being found on Heard Island after observing unusual levels of mortality in seals. Photo / 123rf

Scientists have raised an alarm about the possibility of the H5 avian influenza (bird flu) strain being found on Heard Island after observing unusual levels of mortality in seals. Photo / 123rf

A deadly strain of bird flu has potentially reached one of Australia’s sub-Antarctic islands, sparking biosecurity fears and warnings of a “wake-up call”.

Australian scientists on board the RSV Nuyina raised the alarm of a possible H5 avian influenza (bird flu) strain being found on Heard Island after observing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save