Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mainland Poultry farm in Otago lays first eggs after bird flu cull

Multimedia Journalist·Newstalk ZB·
2 mins to read

Some 200,000 chickens at Mainland Poultry's Hillgrove Farm in Otago were culled because of bird flu. Photo / Supplied

Some 200,000 chickens at Mainland Poultry's Hillgrove Farm in Otago were culled because of bird flu. Photo / Supplied

The first eggs from an Otago farm forced to cull 200,000 chickens because of bird flu are back on supermarket shelves this week.

New Zealand’s first case of the H7N6 strain of high-pathogenic avian influenza was discovered at Mainland Poultry’s Hillgrove free range farm in December last year.

Chief executive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save