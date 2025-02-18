Hoggard said lime had been applied to the farm as a decontaminant.

The strain discovered in Otago was the H7N6 strain. New Zealand had not had an outbreak of that strain before, Hoggard said.

New Zealand is getting ready for a likely outbreak of another strain of the virus, H5N1, which has been spreading around the world since it emerged in 2020.

“Quite frankly everyone needs to start being prepared for that,” Hoggard said, describing an eventual outbreak in New Zealand as “probable”.

HPAI H5N1 is spread by wild birds, meaning it’s unlikely it can be kept out of New Zealand, and it’s unlikely to be eradicated once it establishes in the wild bird population.

If it arrives in New Zealand, it could quickly spread to other wildlife including rare and protected birds, or poultry by direct contact between infected and healthy birds, or through contaminated equipment and materials, including water and feed.

The flu is currently on the side of Antarctica furthest away from New Zealand, but Hoggard said that did not mean it would stay there.

“It’s entirely possible that it will cross to our side of Anarctica on migratory birds, go up to the Subantarctic islands and then across. We’ve got a couple of tripwires there that will give people some warning, but there’s nothing we can do to stop that from happening,” Hoggard said.

