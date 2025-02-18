Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard is cautiously optimistic that a bird flu outbreak at an Otago farm has been stamped out, but he warned a different strain of the flu was circulating globally and would likely arrive in New Zealand.
The outbreak was discovered in December requiring almost 160,000 hens infected with the flu to be culled. The virus did not spread beyond the single farm where it was discovered.
Hoggard said farms that were connected to the original outbreak had been tested and several incubation periods have passed without further cases being discovered.
“They’ve been testing all the farms that had traces with that farm and they have done two incubation periods. If that disease had migrated to another farm we would have expected to see it in that period.
“We’ve had two incubation periods and nothing has come up in that period on any other farms, so we’re pretty certain it’s stopped cold,” he said.