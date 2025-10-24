Donald Trump ended all trade talks with Canada, accusing it of misquoting Ronald Reagan. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

US President Donald Trump today said he was immediately ending all trade talks with Canada, accusing it of misquoting former President Ronald Reagan in an advertising campaign against tariffs.

“Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs.”

The latest extraordinary twist in relations between the North American neighbours comes just over two weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Trump in the White House to seek a relaxation of stiff US tariffs.