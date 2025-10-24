The Los Angeles fires killed 31 people, left thousands homeless, and caused damage estimated in the hundreds of billions. Photo / Getty Images

The man suspected of deliberately causing one of the deadliest fires in California history pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court this week.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, is charged with deliberately starting a blaze in the hills above the wealthy Los Angeles enclave of Pacific Palisades early on New Year’s morning.

Prosecutors say that fire was initially suppressed by firefighters, but was rekindled by powerful winds a week later, growing into an inferno that tore through some of America’s most desirable real estate.

A separate blaze, likely started by a fault in the electrical distribution system, began almost at the same time near the Altadena neighbourhood.

The two huge fires burned for weeks, and together killed 31 people, as they left thousands more homeless and laid waste to thousands of hectares.