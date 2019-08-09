The demonstrations in Hong Kong have evolved, marked by changing tactics and goals — and more frequent violence. We explain why.

The protests that have shaken Hong Kong this summer began with huge demonstrations in early June against an unpopular bill. Since then, they have become a broader movement against Beijing's power in this semi autonomous territory.

Over the course of several weeks, violent clashes between young protesters and the police have become more frequent, and the demonstrators' demands have gotten more diverse and ambitious. Activists have stormed government offices, halted public transportation and defaced symbols of China's authority. And

What is Hong Kong's relationship with China?

Why did people start protesting?

Why have the demonstrations continued?

How have the governments of Hong Kong and China responded?