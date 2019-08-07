The mayor is offering a reward for the missing. Scientists want to investigate their absence. And television crews have come searching for answers about a small Polish village's strange population anomaly.

No boy has been born there in almost a decade.

The detail first attracted the attention of the Polish news media when the village sent an all-girl team to a regional competition for young volunteer firefighters.

Since then, Mayor Krystyna Zydziak said the situation in the village Miejsce Odrzanskie had gotten "a little crazy and out of hand."

On a recent visit, four separate television crews had been dispatched

