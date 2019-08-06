Two were friends from work, enjoying a night on the town. One had recently given birth and was finally getting out of the house. Another had just gotten a new job at a place he loved.

The crowd outside the Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, Ohio, had much to celebrate Saturday night and the small hours of Sunday morning. But in an instant, their festivities turned into deadly chaos as a gunman clad in black opened fire with a military-style rifle and a large-capacity magazine. Nine lives were cut down and 27 more people were wounded in a matter of

Megan Betts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Monica Brickhouse

Nicholas P. Cumer

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Derrick R. Fudge

Thomas J. McNichols

Lois L. Oglesby

Saeed Saleh

Logan Turner

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis