A man who was filmed throwing a fridge off a cliff while mocking recycling efforts has been forced by police to haul the fridge back up.

Spanish police found the footage online of the man throwing the fridge, located him and forced him to go get the fridge back. They filmed the punishment and also fined him more than NZ$75,000.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Despiden y multan con 45.000 euros al joven que lanzó una nevera por un monte de #Almeria



Los compañeros del Seprona ha identificado a este hombre que se grabó lanzando un frigorífico en un monte.👏👏

Police first shared the video of the man throwing the fridge off the cliff and later shared the footage of him and another man having to haul the appliance back up the steep hill.

#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria.



👉Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado.



Buen trabajo compañeros👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

According to a Guardia Civil spokesperson, the man will also have to appear in court and could be charged and fined if found to have committed "an environmental crime".

Investigators found that the man's employer is allegedly a serial offender when it comes to not disposing of old fridges and other appliances properly.

Police also shared a third video, showing a man tossing a washing machine over a cliff. This incident is still under investigation.