Democratic candidates for president reacted strongly Sunday to two mass shootings that killed at least 29 people, calling on Congress to act decisively on gun control while denouncing a culture of hatred and white nationalism that some said emanated from the Trump White House.

Speaking to CBS News early Sunday, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said President Donald Trump had "a lot to do with what happened in El Paso yesterday," arguing that Trump's rhetoric about immigrants and asylum-seekers was responsible for having sown "the kind of fear, the kind of reaction that we saw in El Paso yesterday."

"It's up

