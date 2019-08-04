Police were late last night responding to a mass shooting in Ohio, only hours after a gunman killed 20 people at a supermarket in Texas. Here is a list of some of the recent mass shootings.

May 31, 2019: Longtime city worker DeWayne Craddock opened fire in a building housing Virginia Beach government offices. He killed 12 and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.

Feb 15, 2019: Gary Martin killed five co-workers at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois, during a disciplinary meeting where he was fired. He wounded one other employee and five police officers before he was killed during a police shootout.

Nov 7, 2018: Afghanistan combat veteran Ian David Long killed 12 at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, before taking his own life.

Oct 27, 2018: Robert Bowers is accused of opening fire at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during Shabbat morning services, killing 11 and injuring others, in the deadliest attack on Jews in United States history.

June 28, 2018: Jarrod Ramos shot through the windows of the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland, before turning the weapon on employees there, killing five.

May 18, 2018: Dimitrios Pagourtzis began shooting during an art class at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. The 17-year-old killed eight students and two teachers and wounded 13 others.

Feb 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It surpassed Columbine High School as the deadliest shooting at a high school in US history.

Nov 5, 2017: Devin Patrick Kelley, who had been discharged from the Air Force after a conviction for domestic violence, used an AR-style firearm to shoot up a congregation at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen.

Oct 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of a hotel-casino, killing 58 and wounding more than 500. Swat teams stormed his room and found he had killed himself.

