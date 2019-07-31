Artists are trying to break down barriers after building three pink seesaws at the US-Mexico border to allow children on either side to play with each other.

Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University, unveiled the three pink teeter-totters on Monday in an Instagram post.

"One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf's career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the border wall," Rael wrote in an Instagram post that has garnered more than 52,000 likes.

"The wall became a literal fulcrum for US – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side," he added.

In video accompanying the post, kids are seen playing on the three seesaws spanning the barrier dividing the two countries.

The scene drew praise on social media at a time the US-Mexico border wall has become a defining part of Donald Trump's presidency, although the hundreds of miles of new wall he has promised have yet to materialise.

"Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other," Mexican TV star Mauricio Martinez wrote on Twitter.

"The symbolism of the seesaw is just magical. A #Border fence will not keep us from our neighbours," wrote Claudia Tristán, director of Latinx Messaging for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

The Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (Raices) also praised the seesaw installation.

"Art is such a powerful vehicle for change," Raices said in a tweet. "A beautiful installation at our southern border reminds us that: 'Actions that take place on one side have direct consequences on the other.'"