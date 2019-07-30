A judge in Cyprus has criticised a British teenager who falsely accused 12 Israeli tourists aged 15 to 18 of gang rape, saying she had caused them unnecessary "suffering".

The woman, 19, remains in police detention after appearing in court facing "public mischief" charges that come with a maximum one year jail sentence. The case has been adjourned to August 7.

"Because of your lie, you caused the unnecessary arrest of 12 teens," Judge Tonia Nicolau said.

"Five were released, but later you caused more suffering and the detention of seven boys.

"The charges are not so serious but it is the consequences they have had, the detainment of 12 young people, including minors, that must be considered serious. A lot of people, a lot of families, have been distressed."

Lawyers acting for the Israelis say their clients will sue her for "millions for the suffering she put them through".

However, a lawyer acting for the woman — who was not named in court — Andreas Pittadjis was highly critical of leaked video footage allegedly showing the woman having sex with several men, calling the leak "a much more serious criminal offence" than the charge his client faces.

The woman stood grim-faced during the session at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in southeast Cyprus without speaking. Her mother was also present.

Lawyer Pittadjis said the judge granted his request for an adjournment of the case until August 7 so that he and his client can study all the evidence that police investigators have amassed.

Pittadjis said his client will "most likely" enter a plea to the charge at her next court appearance, but wouldn't say how she would plead.

The lawyer said the woman has consented to remain in police detention.

Cyprus police freed the remaining seven of 12 Israelis who were initially arrested on July 17 after the British woman said she was raped at the same hotel where she and the suspects were staying.

Police have said the woman voluntarily recanted her rape allegation.

Yona Golub, who was among those initially held and then released, said: "We will sue her for the anguish caused and for libel. I am walking in the street and people are calling me a rapist.

"I was with two friends who were arrested and they straight away arrested me too. I know my friends were in the room, but I wasn't. I don't know the girl.

"The truth is out. I told myself, today finally this nightmare ends. I went through tough days."

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the woman allegedly told investigators she filed the rape report because she was "angry and insulted" that some of the Israelis allegedly recorded video of her having sex with a number of them.

The incident took place at a hotel in the popular resort of Ayia Napa on July 17.

The tourists aged 15 to 18 were released by police after the woman was arrested on suspicion of "making a false statement about an imaginary crime", according to Cyprus police.

Ayia Napa is a magnet for younger tourists attracted by its reputation as an all-out party town and for its white-sand beaches.

Britain is the island's biggest tourist market with around 1.3 million of its citizens travelling to Cyprus every year while nearby Israel is also becoming a key source of visitors.

