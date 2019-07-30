Of all the incidents reports and probable cause affidavits filed by members of the Palm Beach Police Department during their 2005 investigation of serial paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, only one name was revealed - Haley Robson.

Robson was a student at Royal Palm High School when she herself was recruited to give Epstein a naked massage. But when she objected to being groped by the well-connected financier, the pair worked out a deal, the Daily Mail reported.

She would recruit young girls for him, and in turn would be paid US$200 for every one she brought in.

Haley Robson. Photo / MySpace

In a shockingly candid interview with authorities, Robson willingly provided them with the names and ages of all the girls she had bought to Epstein, implicating herself in a number of crimes.

The 19-year-old college student wrapped up one police interview by boasting: "I'm like Heidi Fleiss."

Robson told police she had provided Epstein with at least six girls over a two-year period, with the youngest being 14 and the oldest a 23-year-old woman.

She revealed to police that she was rebuked for the latter, with Epstein informing her the woman was too old.

Robson did not groom the victims, who were mostly her classmates, and was instead told them what was going to happen once the girls were alone with Epstein.

"During a sworn taped interview, SG stated that Haley Robson, a cousin of SG's boyfriend and classmate at Royal Palm Beach High School worked for a wealthy man and did sexual favors for him," a probable cause affidavit reads.

"She also admitted that Robson had offered her an opportunity to make money. During the beginning of the month of February 2005, SG explained that she was first approached by Robson to go with her to Epstein's house."

The victim was 14 at the time, while Haley was 18.

The parents of SG learned what had happened, and soon after contacted police. A criminal investigation was then launched.

SG then contacted Robson as police recorded the call.

"SG spoke with Robson in an attempt to arrange another meeting with Epstein, SG asked Robson, what did she need to do to make more money," reads the affidavit.

"Robson stated, 'the more you do, the more you get paid'.

Jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein faces sex trafficking charges. Photo / AP

That call was in April, but it was not until October that police questioned Robson.

Robson willingly volunteered all information she had about Epstein and her role in proving minors.

Robson also revealed to police that she too was a victim.

"I began the interview by asking Robson how she became acquainted with Epstein. Robson stated that approximately two years ago, just after she turned 17 years of age, she was approached by a friend named Molly at the Canopy Beach Resort in Rivera Beach," notes the affidavit.

"Robson was asked if she wanted to make money. She was told she would have to provide a massage and should make $200. Robson thought about the offer and agreed to meet with Jeffrey."

One of the many pages from the affidavit.

Things changed however once she got in the room with Epstein.

"Jeff entered the bedroom wearing only a towel. He removed the towel and laid nude on the massage table. He laid on the table onto his stomach and picked a massage oil for Robson to rub on him," reads the affidavit.

"During the massage, Robson stated 'He tried to touch me and I stopped him'. I asked how he tried to touch her. Robson stated that Epstein grabbed her buttocks and she felt uncomfortable. Robson told Epstein I'll massage you but I don't want to be touched. Robson stated she performed the massage naked."

The home of Jeffrey Epstein has a large waterfront footprint in the Town of Palm Beach, not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Photo / Getty Images

That is when Epstein offered to pay her if she brought girls, which she did, providing six between the ages of 14 and 16 to Epstein, plus the seventh woman he rejected for being too old.

The scenario is eerily similar to that of Nada Marcinkova, a woman Epstein referred to as his "Yugoslavian sex slave".

The model was a victim of the serial paedophile, according to official reports, before helping to procure underage girls for Epstein.

During interviews Robson provided police with the name and addresses of each girl, believing at the time that she was helping them by setting up these appointments.

"Robson stated every girl she brought knew what to expect when they arrived. They were told they would provide a massage, possibly naked, and allow some touching," states the affidavit.

"I asked her if SG was aware. She stated every girl she brought knew what to expect. She explained she knew that SG wanted to make money. She approached SG and explained about going to work for Jeff, SG agreed and arrangements were made to bring her to Epstein's house on a weekend."

Robson stopped speaking to Epstein after arranging that February appointment with SG.

She was set to be charged with Lewd and Lascivious Act on a victim under 16 in the second degree, but ultimately avoided charges.

Robson may be asked to provide testimony during the new trial against Epstein. Photo / MySpace

Police did not name any of the other students and Robson has now become linked to Epstein despite only meeting the man a handful of times.

She could again become a key witness in the new trial too, as she and Epstein's longtime assistant Sarah Kellen would speak by phone according to police prior to Epstein's arrival in Palm Beach.

