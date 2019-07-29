WARNING: Graphic content

The model who people have identified as an accomplice in procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein is actually a victim of the serial paedophile, according to official reports.

The Daily Mail reported that the Palm Beach Police Department's 2005 investigation into the convicted paedophile showed at least one underage victim of Epstein claimed Nada Marcinkova was his "Yugoslavian sex slave".

Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Photo / AP

Multiple girls also stated that Epstein made them engage in sexual acts with Marcinkova, which eventually turned into threesomes with both himself and the model.

Advertisement

"Epstein had purchased her from her family in Yugoslavia," wrote Detective Joseph Recarey after his interview with one victim.

"Epstein bragged he brought her into the United States to be his Yugoslavian sex slave."

Marcinkova would have been underage during most of the alleged incidents described by the victims to Recarey.

She was no older then 16 when she and another underage victim were allegedly forced to stimulate each other while Epstein watched them in his bed.

The unnamed girl also revealed she had been to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion hundreds of times in a two-year period and made thousands of dollars to perform sex acts.

At first she was paid extra to perform an oral sex act on Marcinkova, then each week "things continued to escalate", the incident report states.

She said that she was "adamant... that no vaginal penetration would occur with [Epstein]", but then that too did occur while she was underage, she told the detective.

On one occasion, Epstein allegedly raped that victim after she and Marcinkova had engaged in an oral sex act.

"She said her head was being held against the bed forcibly... she screamed no and Epstein stopped," said the report.

Epstein's Palm Beach home. Photo / Getty Images

Soon after this, the victim said that Epstein purchased a Dodge Neon car "for her personal use".

Another woman also told of similar events, beginning with massages and leading into sexual encounters with Marcinkova.

The victim statement.

That victim, who was of age during all visits to the house as she first met Epstein at 18, told Recarey she also performed oral sex acts on Epstein but refused to bring around other young girls despite his requests.

She also claimed that she was once directed to perform a manual sex act on herself while watching Epstein have sex with Marcinkova, the Daily Mail reported.

Another victim, who told police she began having sexual relations with Marcinkova at 16, said Epstein took pictures of the two and put them up around his home.

These incidents make it clear that Marcinkova was also an alleged victim of Epstein.

Marcinkova would later move into more of a procurement role, according to court documents, and eventually cut ties with Epstein.

Marcinkova was granted immunity as part of Epstein's 2008 deal despite the fact that no charges would likely have been filed against her based on the police investigation.

Marcinkova would have been underage during most of the alleged incidents. Photo / Supplied

Marcinkova was born in the former Czechoslovakia. At some point her family moved to Yugoslavia. In recent years, she has changed her surname and calls herself Nadia.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.