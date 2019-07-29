Enraged villagers in northern India used sticks, spears and machetes to beat a tiger to death after it attacked several people in a national tiger reserve, authorities said Friday.

A crowd encircled the tiger in a jungle clearing and hit it in the face as it lay on its back, groaning. The tiger slowly moved its paws in a futile attempt to block the blows. A disturbing video of the incident resembles a lynching.

The world has only about 4,000 tigers left in the wild, and most of them live in India. After the video spread on social media, many

