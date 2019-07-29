The father, who was charged in their deaths, said he thought he left the babies at day care before driving to work in the Bronx.

Two days after 1-year-old twins died in a hot car in the Bronx, their mother pleaded Sunday for leniency for her husband after he said he forgot the children in the car.

Their mother, Marissa A. Rodriguez, called their deaths "my absolute worst nightmare."

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," Marissa Rodriguez wrote in a statement released by her lawyer. "He is a good person and

