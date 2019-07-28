Barnaby Joyce has revealed how he's struggling to support his two families — buying the cheapest groceries in the supermarket and turning his heater off on -10C nights.

In an interview with the Courier Mail, the former deputy Prime Minister said one of his only "treats" is a cup of coffee because by the end of the month because he barely has any cash left.

Despite his $211,000 salary, the father of six told the newspaper he's killing his own meat, not going out for dinner and trying to fix things himself if they break down, reports news.com.au.

He revealed his financial stress to explain why he'd broken ranks with the Morrison Government by calling for an increase to unemployment benefits.

"I'm not crying in my beer because there are thousands, thousands doing it much tougher than me,'' he told the Courier Mail. "It's not that I'm not getting money it's just that it's spread so thin."

However, his revelation has not gone down well with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

"A lot of people would say I wish I had $211,000 a year," she told the Today show this morning. "What a ridiculous way to explain himself and he is saying the Newstart allowance people need an extra hand which I've been saying for quite some time now.

"But the way he has explained it is not a good look. And, you know, $211,000, I don't complain about it. I think we're on a good wage. Most of mine goes to helping my kids,

actually. But that is what parents do."