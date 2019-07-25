A woman in Florida in the US was arrested on Monday after allegedly attempting to sexually arouse her husband while he slept, by grabbing his genitals with such force he had trouble walking.

Anastacia Tasch was charged with domestic battery, according to police reports.

Tasch, 44, allegedly approached her husband as he slept on the couch in the early hours of Monday morning, July 22. The police report says that, "without provocation or permission", she clamped her hands around the man's genitals and squeeze them with such a force that he "crumpled" to the floor crying out in pain.

The man reportedly had trouble walking for a while after the incident.

Police were called to the couple's home in Tampa and Tasch later admitted to grabbing her husband's genitals with his consent.

She alleges she did not mean to be violent and her actions had only one goal: "to have sexual intercourse".

She was detained on a $1500 bond but has since been released.