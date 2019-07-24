A father in the US has drowned in his efforts to save his daughters from a strong riptide.

Julie Pepperman told 10News that her husband, 53, died while saving his daughters who were swept into rough waters near Seacrest, Florida, on July 14.

Fred Pepperman and his family were on holiday in the southern US state when they went out for a day at the beach. The trouble began when one of his daughters, Grace, 16, was caught in a riptide and two of his other daughters, Olivia, 20, and Kathryn, 24, went out to help her, only to also be caught in the riptide, his wife told the news station.

The father of four swam out to rescue his daughters using all his strength to bring them to the surface and onto a board another family member had brought out to assist in the rescue.

While his daughters made it back to safety, Fred Pepperman fell unconscious and had to be pulled back to shore by three good Samaritans and given CPR. He was pronounced dead after being rush to a local hospital, reported 10News.

"He did everything a dad is supposed to do," Julie Pepperman said.

"Without him, three of mine definitely would be gone," she said of her husband's heroic move. "It doesn't seem real."

"I just want people to know a lot of dads say they would do it, and he did it, so that's a dad," she continued.

The family was in Florida on vacation when the tragedy occurred. Photo / Facebook

The father's sister-in-law, Colette James, spoke of Pepperman's last words. "Kathryn said, 'Daddy, help me,' and he said, 'I got you.'"

James revealed that there were double red flag warnings issued before the tragedy occurred but the family was not familiar with the area so they did not recognise the warning.

Julie Pepperman posted on Facebook about her husband's death, saying: "Fred was truly a great man with a big heart and generous spirit. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, thunderstorms, and woodworking. He never met a stranger, was always ready with a smile and a story, and never turned down someone in need."