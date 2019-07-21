A 65-year-old man has admitted he made a bomb hoax with the hope of bagging a date with a flight attendant.

The Serbian man made a fake bomb threat in a phone call, causing Lufthansa's flight LH1411 to be evacuated before its take-off from Belgrade to Frankfurt last Thursday.

"This morning at 6am an unknown person called and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt," Serbia's interior ministry said in a statement after the threat was called in.

All 130 passengers and five crew members were forced out of the aircraft while it was inspected by authorities and sniffer dogs.

The man confessed to the hoax over the weekend. He said he had been rejected by two flight attendants he'd met earlier, had become especially smitten with one of them, and allegedly phoned in the fake threat with the hopes of keeping her in the country after failing to find her hotel.

He was arrested the following day after authorities traced his location from where the call was made and he was charged with panic and disorder.

Take a lesson from this, folks. Inventing a bomb threat will not get you laid.