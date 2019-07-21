In April, a photograph of a young woman in Khartoum protesting against the dictatorship in Sudan went viral. Overnight, a 22-year-old university student became a symbol of oppression. Three months on, Alaa Salah tells her extraordinary story to Martin Fletcher.

"I'm not afraid of dying," says the slight, immaculately dressed young woman sitting beside me. "We all have to die at some point, so it's better to die defending the cause. Other people have died for the cause."

From most 22-year-olds such a statement might sound pretentious, ridiculous even. But not from Alaa Salah. The Sudanese student with flashing brown