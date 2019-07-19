Iran has seized a British-registered oil tanker with 23 crew in the Strait of Hormuz.

A second British-owned vessel is also feared to have been captured by Iranian forces.

The Stena Impero was passing through the bottle neck into the Persian Gulf when it turned dramatically to the north at 4pm, UK time.

The vessel was surrounded by heavily-armed small craft and a helicopter and ordered to turn north.

A second oil tanker, the British-operated, Liberian-flagged Mesdar, turned sharply north towards Iran's coast around the same time the Stena Impero was seized.

The turn took place at about 1600 GMT, the data showed, about 40 minutes after a similar course shift by the Stena Impero tanker that Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had captured.

This undated photo provided by Iranian state TV shows a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker surrounded by Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels. Photo / AP

There was no immediate word from the Guards about the second tanker or from the operator of the second tanker on what had prompted the change in direction along the vital international oil shipping route.

The Iran Revolutionary Guard's website, sepahnews.com, says Stena Impero was seized by Iranian forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.

The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.

The operator of the oil tanker says it is unable to contact the ship after it was approached by unidentified vessels and a helicopter.

Northern Marine Management and shipping firm Stena Bulk say in a statement that the vessel was in international waters and is now heading toward Iran.

The vessel had left Fujairah in Dubai and moved into the Strait of Hormuz when it was intercepted.

The British government says it is urgently seeking information after reports Iran has seized the British-flagged ship.

President Donald Trump says the USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Photo / AP

The incident came as Iran and the United States emphatically disagreed Friday over Washington's claim that a U.S. warship downed an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf. American officials said they used electronic jamming to bring down the unmanned aircraft, while Iran said it simply didn't happen.

Neither side provided evidence to prove its claim.

At the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump said flatly of the Iranian drone: "We shot it down." But Pentagon and other officials have said repeatedly that the USS Boxer, a Navy ship in the Strait of Hormuz, actually jammed the drone's signal, causing it to crash, and did not fire a missile. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive technology.

Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said, "There is no question this was an Iranian drone, and the USS Boxer took it out as the president announced yesterday because it posed a threat to the ship and its crew. It's entirely the right thing to do."

In Tehran, the Iranian military said all its drones had returned safely to their bases and denied there was any confrontation with the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship.

- AP and Daily Mail