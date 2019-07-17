Jadalynn Barton was 1 when she was admitted to hospital, close to death and covered in bruises.

When police arrived at the Southeastern Medical Centre in North Carolina they found the tragic infant unresponsive and she died soon after.

Now her parents have been arrested and charged in relation to her death.

The child's father, Jonathan Blake Barton, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

The child's mother Sarah Hardin, 25, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury the following day.

Both are being held in the Robeson County Detention Centre.

Jadalynn's parents Sarah Hardin and Jonathan Blake Barton have been charged in relation to her death. Photo / Robeson County Sheriff's Office

An emotional Sheriff Burnis Wilkins of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said: "This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine.

"The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators.

"As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray."

Her extended family made a statement on a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her funeral, which was later deleted.

It read: "Jadalynn passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. This is an unthinkable tragedy. She leaves behind many relatives and friends to cherish her memory.

"Although our family is heartbroken, we know that heaven rejoiced to receive our precious Jadalynn."

The girl's family also released a statement to local television news outlet ABC 15: "Our family is heartbroken about this terrible tragedy. We were devastated to learn that both parents had been arrested in connection to Jadalyn's death.

"Our grief cannot be put into words. We recognise that the focus of the current investigation of both parents is on the circumstances surrounding Jadalyn's death. We understand that the evidence supports charging both parents (one minor and one adult) in this case.

"We have faith that the criminal justice system will prevail and justice will be served. As a family, we have spent countless hours grieving this loss. There will never be a day that we are not grieving for Jadalynn."

Jadalynn's cause of death is so far undetermined and an autopsy is set to be performed later this week.