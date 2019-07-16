The runaway train hurtled into the centre of town shortly after midnight, with no one aboard to apply the brakes or sound a whistle to warn residents about the deadly cargo bearing down on them.

When it reached a tight curve, the freight train, going 105kph, derailed. Amid a deafening, horrific screech of rupturing metal, more than 1 million gallons of fuel spilled and exploded.

The blast incinerated most of downtown Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. In a community of just 5,600, 47 people were killed.

The scale of the disaster July 6, 2013, not only shocked and outraged Canada, but it also

