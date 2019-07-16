A "very strong" magnitude 6.1 earthquake has hit the resort region of Bali, with witnesses saying the "walls of their house were shaking".

Authorities say the quake struck southwest of Bali, however there is no tsunami warning.

The strong quake caused parts of buildings to crumble, including a handful of hotels on the popular tourist island.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.7 in Bali Region, Indonesia 41 min ago pic.twitter.com/BVRIlLXm10 — EMSC (@LastQuake) July 16, 2019

Locals from Kuta, Canggu, Seminyak and Ubud all reported tremors, saying the quake was "strong but short".

Earthquake is Bali. The whole hotel building was shaking so badly 😲. #Bali #earthquake — Nitin Gupta (@nitin_guptaji) July 16, 2019

One tourist said they woke up to "major rattling" at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bali, however there was no damage so far.

The epicentre of the quake was 102km southwest of Denpasar and 100km deep, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said.

Entrance to a Nusa Dua hotel damaged in Bali earthquake pic.twitter.com/YkSRZ3KwRj — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) July 16, 2019