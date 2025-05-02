- AI book thieves rewrote Holocaust survivor Renee Salt’s memoir to sell for profit, claims co-author Kate Thompson.
- The manipulated versions were sold on Amazon and Goodreads, using anti-Semitic pseudonyms.
- Following pressure, the AI-generated memoirs were removed, but Thompson emphasised the ethical issues with AI misuse.
AI book thieves rewrote a Holocaust survivor’s memoir to sell for profit, its author has claimed.
Renee Salt, born in Poland in 1929, survived the ghetto, Auschwitz and later Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.
She lost her parents and scores of relatives in the camps, and her life story was recorded in the 2025 memoir A Mother’s Promise: My true story of surviving Auschwitz and the horrors of the Holocaust.
Kate Thompson, a journalist and the book’s co-author, believes someone took the Kindle version of the text and used AI to tweak it, before releasing the new version under the reworked titled Renee Salt memoir: A Mother’s Promise: A Holocaust survivor’s story of love, loss and unbreakable hope.