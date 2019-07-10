The money manager once socialised with celebrities, presidents and princes but remained an enigma.

For years, Jeffrey Epstein lived a luxurious life, socialising with celebrities, jetting off to Europe, California or the Caribbean, where he owned a private island.

In New York, where he lived in one of the largest private houses in Manhattan, his name turned up in gossip columns from time to time, linked to presidents and princes. But he largely stayed out of the spotlight, hardly ever talking to reporters.

He remained an enigma, a mysterious money manager who even managed to keep any client list private.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: