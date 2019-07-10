An unidentified man has survived after falling around 57m over Niagara Falls.

According to the Niagara Parks Police, the man appeared to be "in crisis" before jumping into the river on the Canadian side. He was observed going over the Horseshoe Falls around 4am local Tuesday morning and fell 57m before hitting the water below. He emerged from the water with no life-threatening injuries, reports Fox News.

The man not only endured the steep fall, but he would have been violently rushed down the falls in powerful currents that can reach 25mp/h.

First responders searched the lower Niagara River and found the man sitting next to an observation platform near the base of the falls and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said in a statement to Fox News.

First responders transferred the unidentified man to a hospital for his non-life threatening injuries. Photo / WFRV

Fox News also revealed that it is not yet known why the man jumped.

His fall coincidentally came exactly 59 years to the day that a 7-year-old boy named Roger Woodward went over the falls with a lifejacket on, and also survived.

Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls at the New York, Canada border. Horseshoe Falls is the largest, followed by American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls.

