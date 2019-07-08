"I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee," said the principal of a high school in Boca Raton, Fla.

A high school principal in Florida has been removed from his position over his refusal to state that the Holocaust was a factual historical event, saying that he had to stay "politically neutral" about the World War II-era genocide of 6 million Jews.

"Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened," the principal, William Latson of Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton, Florida, wrote

