In her hometown Sevnica, in Slovenia, a life-sized sculpture of First Lady Melania Trump has been revealed.

The sculpture was commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey, and was carved by local artist Ales Zupevc with a chainshaw.

The wood-carved statue is thought to accompany the artist's show in Ljubljana which explores Melania Trump's roots in the country, reports ABC.

Dressed in a blue coat, with her hand gesturing towards the sky, the wooden statue of Mrs Trump is based on her inauguration appearance in 2016.

Advertisement

Sculpture of Melania Trump in her Slovenian hometown. The life-sized statue depicts Trump in the blue outfit she wore to her husband's presidential inauguration in 2017 and shows her raising her left hand in a waving gesture. pic.twitter.com/myKRTh3FMK — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) July 6, 2019

Social media users thought the sculpure was terrifying and likened it to a "scarecrow".

The statue, made from the trunk of a living linden tree, has been described as a "disgrace" and a "Smurfette", reports the BBC.