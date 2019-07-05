Italy's national airline has withdrawn an online advertisement which featured an actor made up to look like former United States President Barack Obama after accusations that it was racist.

Alitalia apologised for the advert, one of four launched to publicise a new route between Rome and Washington.

It featured an actor, believed to be Tunisian, wearing heavy make-up to resemble Obama. Alitalia initially defended the advert, saying the actor was not Caucasian so that accusations that he had worn "blackface" were unjustified. But after further attacks on social media, the company said it was withdrawing it.

"Alitalia deeply apologises for the offence caused by the promotional video on our new Washington route," an airline statement said.

On its Facebook page, an Italian called Luca Maurantonio wrote: "How could you have been so stupid? Which genius is your communications director?" But others said the criticism of Alitalia was exaggerated, unwarranted and "sanctimonious".