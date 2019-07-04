The Australian student who went missing in North Korea has left the country and is now "safe and sound" in China, according to media reports.
Alek Sigley, 29, was reportedly arrested at a university in North Korea just over a week ago, months after writing about being the only Australian in the country.
Sigley, who has been studying at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang, is originally from Perth, Western Australia, and has been heavily profiled about life in the notoriously secretive country by several media organisations, including Sky News, The Guardian and Public International Radio (PRI).
There were fears Sigley had been detained by North Korean authorities.
The NK News reports that Sigley, who has not been heard from for more than a week, is now "safe and sound" in China.
He is expected to travel to Tokyo soon, to join his wife Yuka Morinaga, who lives there.