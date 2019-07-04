The Australian student who went missing in North Korea has left the country and is now "safe and sound" in China, according to media reports.

Alek Sigley, 29, was reportedly arrested at a university in North Korea just over a week ago, months after writing about being the only Australian in the country.

Australian student Alek Sigley, who was feared to be detained in North Korea after not being in digital contact with friends and family since June 25. Photo / Supplied

Sigley, who has been studying at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang, is originally from Perth, Western Australia, and has been heavily profiled about life in the notoriously secretive country by several media organisations, including Sky News, The Guardian and Public International Radio (PRI).

New signage above the main entrance to the Ryugyong Hotel bearing its name and logo. A sign that it will soon be open for business?



류경호텔 정문에 걸려있는 새 간판. 간판은 류경호텔의 이름과 상표를 표시하고 있다. 개업날이 다가오고 있는가? pic.twitter.com/bwdDot50ya — Alek Sigley (@AlekSigley) June 24, 2019

There were fears Sigley had been detained by North Korean authorities.

Advertisement

The NK News reports that Sigley, who has not been heard from for more than a week, is now "safe and sound" in China.

He is expected to travel to Tokyo soon, to join his wife Yuka Morinaga, who lives there.