A learner driver has copped a raft of penalties from police after being caught trying to smuggle 29 goats in the back of his vehicle in rural NSW.

Just before 8am on Sunday police stopped a Nissan Navara ute on Tottenham Rd, Nyngan, for a random breath test.

As they were administering the test, officers observed a number of goats in the tray of the ute, news.com.au reported.

A few checks revealed the 18-year-old male driver was actually a learner who was unaccompanied and not displaying his L plates.

Further checks revealed the car had been unregistered since April and the 29 goats were illegally caught.

The goats were released and the driver was issued with a series of penalty notices and racked up a hefty fine of $3149.

Nyngan Highway Patrol pulled over the young driver for a random breath test. Photo / Traffic and Highway Patrol Command

The penalties included:

•Being an unaccompanied learner

•Not displaying L plates

•Using an unregistered motor vehicle

•Using an uninsured motor vehicle

•Not completing a stock statement

•Unlawfully removing an animal from a public place